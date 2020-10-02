State health officials reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, continuing a trend of higher daily case numbers this week that can be tied to community spread in York County as well as increased testing.

In all, there have been 5,468 confirmed or probable cases since the coronavirus pandemic reached Maine in mid-March. There were no additional deaths reported Friday, leaving the number of people who have died with COVID-19 at 142 — 118 of whom have been in their 70s or 80s.

Cases in Maine have been trending upward since early August but are still below the peak average number of cases the state saw in mid-to-late May. As of Friday, the 7-day average was 34, up from the low-water mark of 14 cases on Aug. 12.

Much of the recent increase can be traced to the 17 outbreaks under investigation in York County, which has become the epicenter of the pandemic in Maine, accounting for 40 percent of all new cases over the past two weeks. There have been outbreaks at social clubs like the Wolves Club, Lafayette Club and the Sanford American Legion, in addition to Calvary Baptist Church, Sanford Fire Department, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and others, but cases have spread to the community as well, including Sanford High School, which had to switch to all-remote learning.

Some of the increase also can be tied to expanded testing, which is up by 38 percent in September, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention. The state is now conducting 459 tests per 100,000 people, well above the national average of 250 per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, numerous schools across Maine have reported cases of COVID-19, and a Maine Department of Education spokeswoman said this week the agency plans to report all school outbreak information in the state on one website.

Despite the increase in cases, Maine’s hospitals have yet to be overwhelmed and hospitalizations have dropped steadily since peaking in late May. As of Thursday, 12 people were hospitalized, including two in critical care. Since the pandemic began, 452 people have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19.

The number of cases nationwide has eclipsed 7 million and the number of COVID-19 related deaths has topped 205,000.

