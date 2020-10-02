A new bakery is coming to 66 Maine St. in Brunswick in the former home of Timeless Cottage. The owner of Ritual Bakehouse and Patisserie, April Robinson, hopes for it to be open by Thanksgiving. Robinson was recently the pastry chef at Tao Yuan on Pleasant Street and she has a lot of varied baking experience. She has worked in New York, France and Hong Kong, among other exotic places. More details to come.

Other Culinary News

The Brunswick Topsham Land Trust Market has moved to Brunswick Landing, 11 Atlantic Ave., next to Flight Deck Brewing. The market has been at Brunswick High School this summer, but is moving to accommodate student activities. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Oct 31. CDC guidelines are still in place.

Wild Oats Bakery & Café has announced its fall/winter recipe subscription. The package includes 17 recipes with tips and variations emailed over 12 days for $25. This subscription contains new and different items from the spring/summer collection. wildoatsbakery.com.

Statewide

The Maine Maple Producers Association has moved Maine Maple Sunday from its usual March date and created Maine Maple Producers Weekend, Oct. 9-11. This year’s events will be a bit different because of the pandemic but will still offer ways to celebrate Maine maple syrup and support local syrup makers. This year the Fall Maple Tour will showcase producers throughout the state. Each sugarhouse may offer tours or online purchasing options, but the syrup will have already been made in the spring. See mainemapleproducers.com for a list of participants.

New Gloucester

Pineland Farms has added Cantrell’s Seafood to its offerings on Saturdays for the next few weeks from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with special deals each week. The farm also sells its own pumpkins and winter squashes. 15 Farm View Drive, 688-4539.

Freeport

The Farm Café at Wolfe’s Neck Center is open Thursday through Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. until the end of October. It serves pizza, salads, sandwiches and baked goods. Most of the ingredients are sourced from the onsite gardens and pasture-raised animals. 134 Burnett Road.

Maine Beer Company is continuing Oyster Thursday from 5-7 p.m. through October, partnering with Maine Oyster Company to learn about and celebrate Maine oysters. As the weather cools all activity will move indoors. 525 U.S. Route 1, 221-5711.

Harpswell

Chef Stef is cooking up a comforting fall menu, including an Italian soup, pasta fagioli, made with chicken broth, tomatoes, cannellini beans, spinach, parsley, Parmesan cheese and ditalini. Sounds like a harvest supper. 504-4685.

