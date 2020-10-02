OTTAWA, Ontario — Siblings, grandparents and adult children of Canadians and permanent residents are among those who will soon be exempt from COVID-19 border restrictions in Canada.
The expansion of who can enter Canada comes after increasing public pressure on the government to show more compassion to families who are separated.
Those who don’t directly qualify under the expanded family rules will be able to apply to enter for compassionate reasons. The specifics around how compassionate entry and the expanded family list will work will be released later.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that community spread of COVID-19, not incoming travelers, is currently the challenge in Canada.
He said measures to keep Canadians safe can be implemented and improved while showing more compassion for divided families who don’t pose a risk to public health.
Canada first closed its borders to all but a shortlist of essential workers in the spring in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.
After an outcry, the government allowed immediate family members of citizens and permanent residents, but many other family members had been left off the list of exemptions.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Maine Marathon goes virtual, but the money raised for charities is real
-
Business
India’s contracting economy rebooting from coronavirus blow
-
Business
California wavers on theme park opening rules amid pressure
-
Sports
A couple bad days end some promising MLB seasons
-
Business
After Brexit, U.K., EU remain far apart on trade agreement
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.