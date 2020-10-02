ROCKLAND — Two Rockland police officers who were fired last week were formally charged Friday with multiple criminal charges including aggravated animal cruelty.

And a third Rockland police officer is on administrative leave related to the investigation of the two officers.

Addison Cox, 27, of Warren and Michael A. Rolerson, 30, of Searsmont were both charged Friday with Class C aggravated animal cruelty, and a misdemeanor count of night hunting.

Cox was also charged with misdemeanor unlawful use or possession of implements or aids; and Rolerson was charged with misdemeanor illuminating wild animals or birds.

The incident occurred in Rockland, according to the criminal complaints filed in the Knox County Court by Assistant District Attorney Michael Dumas of Sagadahoc County. He was assigned by District Attorney Natasha Irving to handle the cases. The summonses issued by Game Warden Kevin Anderson states the offense occurred on the Bog Road at about 11 p.m. but no date of offense is listed.

The two were served summonses on Friday. They are scheduled to make an initial appearance in court on Nov. 9. The court paperwork does not list defense attorneys for the two.

The Maine Warden Service conducted the criminal investigation.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office conducted the internal investigation.

Joseph Piccone, the business agent for the Teamsters Union that represents Rockland officers, said Thursday that Cox and Rolerson have both filed a grievance, appealing their dismissals. Piccone said the appeal argues that the chief did not have cause to terminate their employment.

Rockland Police Chief Chris Young confirmed Friday that a third officer is on administrative leave. The chief would not name the officer.

