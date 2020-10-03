AUSTIN, Texas — TCU quarterback Max Duggan ran for the go-ahead score with 4 minutes left and the Horned Frogs’ defense made it stand with a goal-line fumble recovery to stun No. 9 Texas 33-31 Saturday in a game that had 26 penalties and ended when TCU took a safety as time ran out.

Texas looked primed for its second straight fourth-quarter comeback when Sam Ehlinger connected on a 52-yard pass to Keontay Ingram to put the Longohorns in scoring position. But Ingram fumbled on the TCU 1 with 2:32 to play.

Darwin Barlow ran 9 yards to pick up a big first down for the Horned Frogs. Duggan then took a deep snap all the way to the back of the end zone to run out the final 6 seconds.

TCU (1-1, 1-1 Big 12) is now 7-2 against Texas since joining the Big 12 in 2012. The Texas loss delivers another blow to the Big 12’s College Football Playoff hopes. The Longhorns (2-1, 1-1) and Oklahoma, who were the league’s highest ranked teams, have dropped early home games to unranked opponents.

(3) FLORIDA 38, SOUTH CAROLINA 24: Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts hooked up for two more touchdowns, continuing their hot start and leading the Gators (2-0) past the Gamecocks (0-2) in Gainesville, Florida.

Trask completed 21 of 29 passes for 268 yards, with four touchdowns and an interception.

(21) TENNESSEE 35, MISSOURI 12: Eric Gray and Ty Chandler combined to rush for 195 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead the Volunteers (2-0) past the visiting Tigers (0-2) for the eighth straight win.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE 30, (24) PITTSBURGH 29: Devin Leary hit Emeka Emezie for the go-ahead touchdown with 23 seconds remaining and THE Wolfpack (2-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast) stunned the Panthers (3-1, 2-1) in Pittsburgh.

Leary, making his first start of the season, drove the Wolfpack 79 yards in 12 plays, the final 13 coming on a perfect back-shoulder throw to Emezie, who made a spinning grab to give N.C. State its first victory over a ranked team since 2017.

Leary finished 28 of 44 for 336 yards and four touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter.

Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett threw for a career-high 411 yards and a touchdown and added two more on the ground, including a go-ahead score with 1:44 remaining.

