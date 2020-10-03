Republican Stephanie Anderson is the most experienced and qualified candidate that Maine Senate District 29 (South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough) has ever had.
Ms. Anderson has nearly 30 years of experience as the Cumberland County district attorney, holding people accountable for their bad choices but, more importantly, creating programs to help them improve themselves. Thousands of Mainers have benefited from her alternative sentencing programs and were given the tools they needed to get them back on their feet and help their families again.
Ms. Anderson will represent teachers by investing in technical career training and established the first of many programs helping vulnerable juveniles and victims of drug abuse and domestic violence.
No other candidate has this much experience plus intellect and courage to right the wrongs in our society. Please visit her website at stephanieandersonforme.com.
We need Stephanie Anderson in Augusta to keep peace and prosperity in our beautiful state.
Cathy Nichols
South Portland
