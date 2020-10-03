While serving as a legislator, I worked alongside many nice people, but, frankly, many politicians have such a strong allegiance to their own agenda that the individuals whom they serve are frequently ignored.
Dr. Sara Rivard is the Republican candidate for the Maine Senate in District 30 (Gorham, parts of Scarborough and Buxton), and she is one of those rare people who truly cares about people. As a doctor, she helps restore health by caring for the whole person, not just treating isolated symptoms. Similarly, years of one-party control have resulted in Maine’s sickly designation as a “death spiral” state.
Sara knows it is time to care for the people of Maine. It is time to respect the oath of office to defend and uphold the Constitution. It is time to change the highly charged political climate and get to work.
On Nov. 3, I’ll be voting for Sara Rivard for the Maine Senate.
Heather Sirocki
former Republican state representative
Scarborough
