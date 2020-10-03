More than 150 supporters of the group Black POWER gathered Saturday afternoon in Portland to protest police brutality.

The protesters, many wearing Black Lives Matter shirts and carrying signs, gathered at Lincoln Park to listen to a series of speakers who highlighted the impact of institutional racism on Black people in Maine.

Organizers planned to spend six hours protesting in Lincoln Park and around the city, including at Deering Oaks.

“We stand in solidarity with those seeking justice for Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor and all victims of modern day lynching. We have made demands of our local government to end systemic racism. We aren’t going anywhere. We’re here to stay,” the group posted on Twitter.

Several protests have been held in Portland since the death of George Floyd in May at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked protests across the country. Last Saturday, more than 200 people gathered in Portland to protest police brutality and systemic racism, just days after a Kentucky grand jury decided not to hand up murder indictments for the three Louisville police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in March.

Saturday’s “Justice 4 Black Lives II” demonstration was organized by Black POWER – short for Black Portland Organizers Working to End Racism – which was formerly known as Black Lives Matter Portland.

The group is calling attention to its list of demands of state and local officials, which includes moving jail, prison and police funds to schools, jobs and social services; closing Long Creek Youth Development Center; refusing to enforce federal immigration laws or cooperate with federal immigration authorities; removing police from all school budgets; and amending the Maine Constitution to allow the expungement of criminal records.

On Friday, Portland Police Chief Frank Clark posted a letter on social media saying organizers of the event had not contacted police. He said the organizers of a “Rally for Our President Donald Trump” did contact police about their plans to gather in front of City Hall on Saturday.

“When organizers don’t work with us, it impedes our ability to provide the highest level of protection and safety, in part by impacting our ability to plan for and properly deploy resources. Since other police calls for service do not stop merely because a protest is happening, it can also impact our ability to respond to calls for service and true emergencies throughout the remainder of the city,” Clark wrote.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: