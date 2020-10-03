PORTLAND – Margaret Mae Winslow, of Portland, passed peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Being ready to meet her Lord, she stated that “I’ve led a long life, a good life and have great children”.

Margaret, 91 years young, was born on July 4, 1929 to the late Joseph and Angie (Haynes) Theriault of Dixfield. She proudly graduated as Valedictorian from Dixfield High School in 1948. Following graduation, she moved to Portland where she raised her family while working outside the home including but not limited to the Barron Center and the St Joseph Convent as a CNA; retiring at the age of 70.

Margaret is survived by her four children, Marilyn Thurber and her husband Charles of Buxton, Phillip Davis and his wife Dianne of Carmel, David Davis and his fiancée Crissy of Standish, and Richard Winslow and his wife Norma of Portland; as well as her sister, Louise Libby of Phillips; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Margaret was predeceased by her brother, Melvin Theriault and his wife Jackie of Dixfield, and her sister, Cindy Lynch of Stanley, N.C.

Her hobbies of knitting and crocheting was admired by all that met her. She proudly shared this talent by knitting and donating blankets, hats and sweaters for new babies at the Maine Medical Center and Mercy Hospital as well as hats for patients undergoing chemo therapy.

Our Mom and Nana will be missed by each of us in common and unique ways but she leaves a grand legacy of life, humor and love.

Our heartfelt thanks to the entire team of Hospice of Southern Maine. Their guidance, assistance and compassion was comforting not only to our Mom but to each member of our family.

A private burial service for the family will be held due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Margaret’s online guestbook at http://www.athutchins.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous