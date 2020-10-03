GOLF

Sergio Garcia kept a clean card on his way to a 6-under 66 Saturday and a three-way tie atop the leaderboard in the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Garcia, J.T. Poston and Cameron Davis were at 14-under 202 going into a final round in which 10 players were separated by four shots.

LPGA: Mel Reid shot a 5-under 66 to take the lead into the final round of the Shoprite LPGA Classic in Galloway, New Jersey.

She had a 15-under 198 total. Jennifer Kupcho (65) and Jennifer Song (65) were tied for second.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Robert Rock shot a 1-over par 72 in poor conditions at North Berwick, Scotland, to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the Scottish Open.

Tommy Fleetwood moved into contention with a 69, leaving him tied for second with Ian Poulter, Marcus Kinhult and Wade Ormsby. Second-round leader Lucas Herbert slumped six shots off the pace after struggling to a 79.

BOXING

PORTLAND BOXING CLUB: The Portland Boxing Club has postponed its annual November event because of the coronavirus.

“We are monitoring the situation and are working with the Portland Expo staff to reschedule the event when we can safely do so,” the club said in an email.

BASEBALL

MLB: Matt Klentak stepped down as general manager of the Philadelphia Phillies after a third straight September collapse left the team out of the postseason for the ninth consecutive season.

Klentak will be reassigned to another position in the organization, and Ned Rice will serve as interim general manager until the Phillies hire someone to run baseball operations.

PERRANOSKI DIES: Ron Perranoski, the left-handed ace of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen who helped them win a pair of World Series championships in the 1960s, died Friday night at his home in Vero Beach, Florida, of complications from a long illness, his sister Pat Zailo told The Associated Press.

He was 84.

Perranoski played from 1961-73 for the Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers and California Angels. He had a career record of 79-74 with 178 saves and a 2.79 ERA.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Buffalo Bills activated Josh Norman off injured reserve, making the cornerback eligible to play at the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

• Green Bay Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey and wide receiver Allen Lazard have gone on injured reserve after both players were hurt in a victory last weekend over the New Orleans Saints.

• The Las Vegas Raiders have been fined $50,000 for allowing an unauthorized team employee into the locker room following a game against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 21, violating COVID-19 protocols.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Will Power won the pole, then led every lap of the Harvest GP on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course, holding off hard-charging Colton Herta by 0.839 seconds.

The Australian driver earned his fourth win for Team Penske on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile course. He’s won two of the last four IndyCar races and now has 39 victories in his career, tying Al Unser for fifth on IndyCar’s all-time list.

TRUCKS: Raphael Lessard, a 19-year-old Canadian rookie, got his first career NASCAR national series victory in overtime under caution at Talladega Superspeedway.

Lessard was racing side-by-side with Trevor Bayne on the final lap of the two-lap overtime shootout when a pack of trucks running four wide triggered an accident that froze the field. Lessard won in a Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Vegas Golden Knights re-signed goalie Robin Lehner to a $25 million, five-year contract that plunges the future of veteran Marc-Andre Fleury, the one-time face of the franchise, into uncertainty.

• The Pittsburgh Penguins signed All-Star goalie Tristan Jarry to a three-year contract that carries an average annual value of $3.5 million.

• The Arizona Coyotes placed Michael Grabner on waivers for the purpose of buying out the speedy forward’s contract.

He had one year left at $3.775 million in salary and a cap hit of $3.35 million.

• The Philadelphia Flyers signed backup goalie Brian Elliott to a $1.5 million, one-year contract extension.

SOCCER

ITALY: Napoli could be forced to forfeit its Serie A match at Juventus on Sunday.

Defending champion Juventus issued a statement saying its players will go onto the field for the game against Napoli despite its opponents reportedly being banned from traveling because of coronavirus cases.

Serie A’s governing body also said the match is still scheduled.

Two Napoli players have tested positive for COVID-19, and Italian media reported that local health authorities have ordered the team and staff to self-isolate.

GERMANY: American teen Gio Reyna set up three goals for Borussia Dortmund in a 4-0 win over Freiburg.

