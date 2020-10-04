COVID-19 thoughts:
Make 2020 the year of the 2! No partying! Maybe two people socializing and having a dialogue will form a closer friendship than 20 people packed together.
Shut down school sports. Minimize in-person class. Retrain coaches to serve as online or telephone tutors for students having difficulty with distance learning. Schools are academic institutions. Sports are extracurricular activities.
No singing in church! Is singing the Gloria or the Lord’s Prayer that much holier than saying them? Is a service holier when the priest, minister, rabbi or imam sings it as opposed to speaking it? Communal singing is not recommended by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and some dioceses have only a cantor singing, with the congregation told not to sing. Singing can release aerosols carrying virus particles, but communal singing is still happening in some Maine churches.
Wear a mask when near other people. This is not a political statement. It is common sense and common courtesy.
Brent A. Maynard
York Beach
