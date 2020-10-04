NORTH WATERBORO – Arthur “Art” Anthony Parliman Jr., 78, passed away peacefully on Oct. 1, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, from complications from PSP and Dementia.

Art was born on May 30, 1942 in Paterson, N.J., to Arthur and Edna (Koch) Parliman. He attended West Side High School in Newark, N.J. and attended North Tech in Newark, N.J.

Art was a forklift operator all his life. He worked for Universal Car Loading, Cateret Packaging, Coca-Cola and most recently, Cadbury Schweppes until he retired.

Art enjoyed the outdoors, including, hunting, fishing and camping with his family. He loved his warm Coors Light, reading the newspaper and playing the lottery. Art was

talented at drawing and woodworking. His passion in life was undeniably, his family!

He is predeceased by both parents, Edna and Arthur Parliman; and his younger brother, George Parliman.

Art is survived by his loving children, Christine Belanger and her husband Brian of North Waterboro, son, Arthur Parliman and his wife, Heather of Claremont, N.H.; sister, Marianne Jehlen of Manville, N.J., sister-in-law, Colleen;

nephews, Tyler and Jimmy; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours for the public will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 6 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rte. 22) in Buxton. A private funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home for the family. Please be mindful of reopening restrictions and distancing. Burial will be on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m. at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Gosnell Hospice House,

11 Hunnewell Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074,

or to the

Parkinson’s Foundation,

200 SE 1st St. Suite 800

Miami, FL 33131

Guest Book