KENNEBUNK – Delphine “Del” J. Budreau, a long-time resident of Kennebunk, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford, due to complications from COVID-19. She was 86 years old.

Delphine was born in Rogers City, Mich. on July 8, 1934, a daughter of Stanley and Mary Jachcik. She married in 1952 and moved to Connecticut where she worked as a secretary for many years at Pratt and Whitney, East Hartford, Conn. and the East Hartford Connecticut School Department.

In 1980, Del moved to Kennebunk where she became a realtor. Del also volunteered at the local library, church, funeral home, and at Southern Maine Health Care. She enjoyed sewing, reading, gardening, and travelling ? in particular, her trips to Africa and Iceland.

Del, “Nene” to her family, was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Frank J. Budreau; two brothers, Nicholas Matwiyoff and Stanley Jachcik Jr., and two sisters, Romayne Greene and Uldine Bellmore.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Mitchell, her grandson, Cal Mitchell (and girlfriend, Maria) of Massachusetts; a brother, Delbert Jachcik of Sterling Heights, Mich.; and her “angels-on-earth” niece, Lynn Hall (and grandnieces, Regina and Julie) of Hollis; niece, Pamela Proctor of Kennebunkport; and goddaughter, Lil Lagasse and family of Wells; as well as many more nieces and nephews that she held dear; and friends and neighbors whom she cherished deeply.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private graveside service is planned at Hope Cemetery in Kennebunk.

Memorial donations may be made to

St. Martha’s Church,

Holy Spirit Parish,

30 Portland Road,

Kennebunk, ME 04043

