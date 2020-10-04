PORTLAND – Donald G. “Don” Burnham, 84, of Portland and formerly of Scarborough, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at the Seaside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born in Newcastle, on Jan. 10, 1936, a son of the late Arthur and Rena (Light) Burnham. He grew up in Scarborough and attended local area schools. Don joined the Naval Reserves at the age of 17, serving for the next eight years.

Don worked as a truck driver for Snow’s Canning Company for 34 years until his retirement in the early 1990s. In his retirement, he enjoyed shucking clams, working until he was 82 years old.

His passion was playing music. He followed in his family’s footsteps and played several different instruments, but most known for playing the fiddle and banjo. Don was in a country music band that won several Maine Country Music awards.

He is survived by his two daughters, Lisa Newcomb-O’Brien and her husband Darren of Standish and Lindsay Lamb and her husband Mike of Windham. He also leaves five grandchildren, Kallie Spiller and her husband Seth, Tessa Newcomb, Jed Newcomb, Eddie Kinsman and Connor Harrison; and a great-grandson, Cole; as well as a sister, Barbara Turner and her husband Bruce of Scarborough; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also the stepfather of the late Frank E. “Eddie” Kinsman Jr. who died in February 2016; and the brother of the late Arthur Burnham Jr. and Marilyn Brown.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in Donald’s memory can be made to:

Maine Academy of

Modern Music

125 Presumpscot Street

Portland, ME 04103

