CAPE ELIZABETH – Dorcas H. Alley died peacefully on Oct. 2, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after several years of failing health.

Dorcas was born on Oct. 17, 1941, the daughter of Edward W. and Dorcas D. Hathaway, in Montclair, N.J. She graduated from Adelphi Academy in Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1959, and from Endicott College in 1961.

She worked as a secretary for several large companies in New York City in the 1960s. She moved to Maine in 1970 to be near her family and worked for the Standish Telephone Company for many years until her retirement.

Dorcas married Richard K. Alley in 1986 and lived in Cape Elizabeth.

Dorcas was predeceased by her parents; and her husband.

She is survived by her sister, Evelyn H. Horton and husband Michael of South Portland; and two nephews, Thomas Turner and Chad Turner of Hollis and their families.

Due to Covid -19 health concerns there will be no services at this time.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Donations in Dorcas’ memory may be made to

Gosnell Memorial Hospice House,

11 Hunnewell Road,

Scarborough, ME 04074.

