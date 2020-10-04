OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Karen Jean Mercier, 63, passed away peacefully on Sept. 14, 2020 from cancer, which she fought with perseverance and courage.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Jean and Robert Mercier; sister-in-law, Sylvia Mercier; uncles, John Hume and William Blais; cousins, John Hume and Nicolas Panetta.

Karen is survived by her daughter, Ja-Mia of Columbus, Ga.; four siblings, Thomas Mercier (Peg), Knoxville, Tenn., Richard Mercier (Mary), North Fort Myers, Fla., David Mercier, Old Orchard Beach, Tina Mercier of Columbus, Ga.; aunts, Eleanor Hume and Delice Blais; sister-in-law, Lorraine Mercier; as well as dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and “adopted” sisters, who admired and respected her.

Karen was a dedicated and innovative teacher for over 35 years and retired from RTEC in the Auburn School Department. She touched many people by extending her teaching skills and mentorship beyond the classroom. She was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church/Saco and was very involved in her daughter’s Girl Scout Troop 60.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made in honor of Karen to

Trinity Episcopal Church

or Gosnell House.

