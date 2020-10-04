WESTBROOK – Paula Jean Benwell, 64, of Westbrook, passed away at the Gosnell House in Scarborough after a long illness on Sept. 26, 2020.

Paula was born in New Haven, Conn. on May 19, 1956, the daughter of John Henry Benwell “Jack” and Ellen (Campbell) Benwell.

Paula attended Portland schools. She was employed by Broom Service and Orthopedic Associates for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Paula was predeceased by her parents. Paula Leaves behind her son, Scott W. Benwell of Westbrook; and grandchildren, Justin, Brandon, Brittany, Tyler, and Tia; along with four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, John Benwell, Lea Tetrault and her husband Michael, Marcy DePrez and her husband Shaun, Wayne Benwell, and Kimberly Rondeau and her husband Ron; along with many nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to

The Gosnell House, Hospice of Southern Maine

390 US Route One

Scarborough, ME 04074.

