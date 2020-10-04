DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Stephen P. Furbush passed away unexpectedly in his home on Sept. 29, 2020.

Stephen was born on August 25, 1956 to the late Catherine F. Tolman.

He was a 1974 graduate of Gorham High School, Gorham Maine. He proudly served in the Army for 40 years. One of his duties while serving during both the Iraq wars and Afghanistan, was as an Arabic Translator. He was fluent in Arabic and German. Stephen was a recipient of many medals and accommodations during his career.

Survivors include his wife, Julie Hoover, Massachusetts; his sisters, Cynthia Kraly, New Jersey, and Diann Diaz (Joe), Virginia, and brother Guy Furbush, Canada; his daughter, Tina Kaufmann, Germany, and son Stephen Johnston, Missouri; as well as aunts, uncles; cousins, nephews, a niece; and friends.

A service with Military Honors will be held at the National Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, Fla. on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

