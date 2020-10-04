PORTLAND – On Sunday Sept. 27, 2020, William Floros Rhoda, lost his long battle with Alzheimer’s and passed away at the age of 75. Bill was born Nov. 26, 1944 in Portsmouth, N.H. to Aspacia Floros (Suzy) and Herman Rhoda. He graduated from Scarborough High School and from the University of Maine.Bill had been vice president and chief financial officer of Maine Rubber and then went on to become chief financial officer for Riley Medical. He was very proud of his rich, Greek heritage and would tell stories of his childhood with pride. Bill was so charming, funny, and honest, always had the most gorgeous smile and was described as pure love! Everyone loved him including the staff at The Maine Veterans Home, Scarborough, where he resided for the past two years. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, First Air Cavalry. He was known for his great smile and sense of humor which thankfully was intact until the end! He loved to laugh and make others laugh. He was so full of life and always entertaining. Ours was a great love, we were absolutely devoted to one another and inseparable until COVID-19 hit. He truly was the love of my life, and I, his. It was with support of staff that I was able to be by his side at the end, listening to great music! Leonard Cohen was among his favorites! He listened while I talked. At first he found ways to communicate until it became out of his reach. He fought a hard battle with Alzheimer’s and stayed at home for almost a decade after the diagnosis. He loved golf, happy hours at Parker’s or Amvets or literally anywhere, his home, his back yard, his pool, his family and friends, the beach and his time with all the “lovely ladies” as he called us. He was truly an exceptional cook, loved to entertain, had great taste, loved his scotch, loved to be around others, loved to travel and explore all the arts. He would introduce me to plays, theater, symphony, art and fine dining, etc. He was so much fun to be around! He was well educated with life in general and yet he was a humble man who cared not what you had but who you were inside. He took joy in boating and (U.T.T.L.I.E yacht club) his great friend, Dave’s, Lower Goose Island camp. He was a decent man who cared deeply about friends and family and always showed it with gestures and not just words. The only thing that I can recall that he hated was helicopters! In Vietnam he was shot down multiples times so when his discharge came, he refused the ride! He instead hitchhiked with a sawed off shotgun to get to the airport! He would never ride in a helicopter again even while in Hawaii! He called the Chinook helicopters floating bathtubs! He had many funny stories about his life in general. He was in a Trappist Monastery prior to Vietnam, we can only guess why, but left when he realized they don’t eat meat, plus all the wine made him loopy!!!! “Give me a cheeseburger and send me to Vietnam!” The humor was always there even in desperate times, which served him well especially towards the end. He loved and lived life to the fullest! I was so proud to call him my husband and to spend the last 30-plus years being loved by this amazing man. He will be sadly missed, but always remembered by his family and many friends. He is survived by his wife, Pam DeHart of Portland and her parents Bud and Alice Olsen of Cape Elizabeth, her siblings, Bev Legere and Peter Conforti of South Portland, Mike Olsen and Patty Russo of Bridgton, Linda and Glenn Darling of Virginia Beach; nieces, Sara Guenther, Alaina Olsen, Maine; nephews, Michael Olsen, Maine, Leo LaRosa Houston, Texas and Brandon Darling, Virginia Beach; and former but always, brother-in-law, Tony LaRosa.He was predeceased in life by his parents, Herm and Susy Rhoda; and his beloved sister, Dorothy Rhoda. Many thanks to the Maine Veterans Home and Home Instead for the wonderful care that was extended to Bill throughout his illness.A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time. Arrangements are under the care of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral, Portland. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for further information and sign Bill’s online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be sent to the Maine Veteran’s Home 290 U.S. Rte. 1,Scarborough, ME 04074, Home Instead, 502 Main St. Gorham, ME 04038 or The Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, 383 U.U. Rte. 1, Scarborough, ME. 04074.

