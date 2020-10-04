BASKETBALL

Breanna Stewart scored 22 points and the Seattle Storm moved within a victory of a WNBA championship, beating the Las Vegas Aces 104-91 on Sunday in Bradenton, Florida.

Two days after she set a playoff record with 16 assists, 39-year-old guard Sue Bird had 10 assists to go along with 16 points for Seattle.

Game 3 is Tuesday night.

GOLF

LPGA: Mel Reid of England seized control with a run of birdies around the turn and finished with a 4-under 67 for a two-shot victory over Jennifer Kupcho in the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway, New Jersey.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Englishman Aaron Rai needed only one playoff hole to beat compatriot Tommy Fleetwood at he Scottish Open for his second European Tour title.

Fleetwood birdied the last hole of regulation to match Rai at 11 under, but then missed from 3 feet for par on the first extra hole.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Liverpool and Manchester United were both comprehensively humiliated by defeats that rank among the heaviest in their history.

Manchester United collapsed in a 6-1 loss at home to Tottenham, and then defending Premier League champion Liverpool fell apart in a 7-2 loss to an Aston Villa side that only avoided relegation on the final day of last season but is now one of just two teams with 100% starts in the new season.

SPAIN: Sevilla’s superb defense held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw at Camp Nou as Ronald Koeman’s team dropped its first points in the Spanish league.

Both teams have two wins and a draw.

Sergino Dest made his debut as a second-half substitute for Barcelona, becoming the first American to play in a Spanish league match for the club.

ITALY: Napoli is likely to be handed a 3-0 loss by the Italian league’s judge for failing to show for its Serie A match at Juventus on Sunday night.

Napoli did not travel to Turin because local health authorities ordered the squad into quarantine after two players tested positive for the coronavirus – midfielders Piotr Zielinski and Eljif Elmas.

Napoli had requested that the match be postponed, but the Italian league’s protocol is that if a team has 13 available players, including at least one goalkeeper, the game can go ahead.

ROAD RACING

LONDON MARATHON: Eliud Kipchoge’s four-year winning run ended as Shura Kitata of Ethiopia emerged from the rain and the gloom to become the new champion.

Kitata edged Vincent Kipchumba in a sprint finish, with a time of 2 hours, 5 minutes and 41 seconds. Kipchoge, the world-record holder, faded to eight place as he lost a marathon for the first time since 2013.

Brigid Kosgei, the women’s world-record holder, won the women’s race by more than three minutes, while Sara Hall of the United States made a late charge to finish second.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Los Angeles Kings acquired defenseman Olli Maatta from the Chicago Blackhawks in a trade for minor league forward Brad Morrison.

• The Dallas Stars re-signed veteran defenseman Andrej Sekera to a $3 million, two-year contract.

Send questions/comments to the editors.