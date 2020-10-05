Arrests

No arrests were reported from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.

Summonses

9/29 at 10:20 a.m. Thomas Gary, 29, of Mechanic Falls, was issued a summons on Longwoods Road by Officer Christopher Giles on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

9/28 at 8:13 p.m. Brush fire on Greely Road.

9/28 at 9:15 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Middle Road.

9/29 at 11:46 a.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Maple Street.

9/29 at 9:29 p.m. Public service assistance on Blanchard Road.

9/30 at 8:56 a.m. Power line down on Blanchard Road.

9/30 at 2:12 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95.

9/30 at 7:33 p.m. Gas leak on Mackworth Lane.

10/1 at 3 a.m. Smoke detector activation on U.S. Route 1.

10/1 at 9:33 a.m. Smoke detector activation on Drowne Road.

10/2 12:26 p.m. Power line down on Range Road.

10/3 at 2:06 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95 South.

10/3 at 9:48 p.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: