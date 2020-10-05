Arrests

9/26 at 5:21 p.m. Logan Russell, 30, of Westbrook Street, South Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Steve Crocker on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

9/29 at 6:30 p.m. Sebastian Alexander Foster, 21, of Lewiston Road, New Gloucester, was arrested on Mountain Road by Sgt. Mike Brown on a warrant.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Sept. 15 to Oct. 1.

Fire calls

9/26 at 7:56 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Primary Lane.

9/26 at 12:11 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Foreside Road.

9/26 at 1:36 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Thurston Lane.

9/26 at 1:54 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Foreside Road.

9/26 at 2:06 p.m. Outdoor odor investigation on Mountain Road.

9/26 at 6:24 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Whipple Farm Lane.

9/27 at 11:19 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Marigold Lane.

9/27 at 2:04 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Foreside Road.

9/28 at 11:02 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Whipple Farm Lane.

9/29 at 2 p.m. Department operations on Ledgewood Drive.

9/29 at 6:09 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Whipple Farm Lane.

9/29 at 6:18 and 6:56 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Marion Way.

9/30 at 6:18 a.m. Lines down on Winn Road.

9/30 at 8:39 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Mackworth Island.

9/30 at 8:56 a.m. Lines down on Phillips Road.

9/30 at 9:34 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Gray Road.

9/30 at 10:07 a.m. Structure fire on Pinehurst Lane.

10/1 at 2:59 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

10/1 at 12:58 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Lakeside Drive.

10/1 at 11:08 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Lakeside Drive.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 42 call from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.

