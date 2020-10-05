Arrests

9/30 at 2:35 p.m. April Rumery, 43, of Maple Avenue, was arrested on Maple Avenue by Officer Alison Murray on charges of violating condition of release and criminal trespass.

10/3 at 2:03 a.m. Lucas Albert, 22, of Thornton, Colorado, was arrested on Interstate 295 North by Officer George Savidge on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/4 at 8:15 p.m. Jonathan Pollock, 35, of U.S. Route 1, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Paul Powers on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.

Fire calls

No fire units were reported as dispatched to non-EMS calls from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.

