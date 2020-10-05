LISBON — Belle Hemond scored two goals to lead the Mt. Ararat field hockey team to a 5-1 victory over Lisbon on Monday.
Paige Witwicki, Gracie Morrell and Lily Koslosky added goals for the Eagles (3-0). Greta Marchildon had four assists.
The Greyhounds fall to 0-2.
