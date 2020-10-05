The Maine Governor’s Energy Office is receiving more than $2.1 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration to further advance an economic roadmap for establishing Maine as a leader in the offshore wind power industry.

The strategic roadmap will work in partnership with other state agencies and stakeholders across all sectors, including the University of Maine, to develop a comprehensive offshore wind roadmap to create jobs and grow talent, with a focus on floating technology.

The grant will be matched with $267,624 in state funds and $112,457 in local funds, including funding from the Maine Technology Institute and in-kind contributions from the University of Maine, which is part of a consortium developing a floating offshore wind pilot project.

This investment will build on Maine’s national leadership on floating offshore wind and substantial work and research in the state and the Gulf of Maine, according to U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Angus King, I-Maine.

“For generations, Maine has been one of the nation’s energy leaders, and this project will bring in new opportunities to grow our state’s clean energy economy,” Collins and King said in a joint statement. “Thanks to our state’s extensive coastline, coastal communities, and the work of brilliant innovators in our state, a Maine offshore wind industry has the potential to become a leading energy provider for our region.”

They said the funding will help open the door to a new source of clean energy and create good-paying jobs.

Gov. Janet Mills said the award will advance the state’s commitment to fighting the impacts of climate change.

“This important award will give Maine a roadmap for growing our clean energy economy in collaboration with our heritage industries, especially fishing, in order to support our state’s economic recovery from COVID-19 and sound the call that Maine intends to be a global competitor, innovator and leader in floating offshore wind,” Mills said in a statement.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: