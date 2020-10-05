Riley Heacock had a pair of goals Monday as Bonny Eagle shut out Gray-New Gloucester 5-0 in field hockey.

Chiara Root and Emma Burnham chipped in with goals for the Scots (1-1).

The Patriots are 0-4.

MT. ARARAT 5, LISBON 1: Belle Hemond scored two goals to lead the Eagles to a victory over the Greyhounds at Lisbon.

Paige Witwicki, Gracie Morrell and Lily Koslosky scored for Mt. Ararat (3-0). Greta Marchildon had four assists.

Lisbon is 0-2.

OAK HILL 3, HALL-DALE 1: Cassie Steckino scored a pair of goals in the second as undefeated Oak Hill (3-0) shook off Hale-Dale (1-2) in Wales.

The Raiders’ Julie Mooney put her team out front with her unassisted goal in the first quarter. But Steckino scored a goal in the third and fourth quarters to help the Raiders dismiss Hall-Dale.

Makiya Culp picked up an assist on Steckino’s second goal.

Raiders goalies Natalie Moody and Kiara Levesque combined to make nine saves.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

POLAND 3, ST. DOMINIC 2: Madison Goss scored the tying goal on a pass from Gabbi Bolduc in the second half and then set up the eventual winner for Halie Vachon as the Knights (1-2) outlasted the Saints (0-2-1) at Poland.

Emily Wallingford opened the scoring with an unassisted first-half goal for St. Dominic before Emily Bellegarde answered for Poland.

Natalie Brocke regained the lead for the Saints with her goal early in the second half.

Jillian Barnes stopped 16 shots for the Knights, Alyssa Hart had 19 saves for St. Dominic.

WATERVILLE 5, CONY 0: Paige St. Pierre had a hat trick to lead host Waterville past Cony.

Danica Serdjenian added two goals and Mara Von Oesen chipped in three assists for Waterville (4-0). Phoenix Gatlin and Jacie Richard made three saves.

Ujjain Aljendi stopped 14 shots for Cony (0-3).

BOYS’ SOCCER

CONY 2, WATERVILLE 1: Yousif Ibrahim and Isaac Gammon scored to lead Cony to the win in Augusta.

Yousef Gammon added an assist for Cony (1-0-0) and Brennan Madore made three saves.

Chris Williams scored a goal off an assist from Sam Wexler for Waterville (0-4-0). Ethan Hobart made six saves.

CAPE ELIZABETH 3, SCARBOROUGH 0: Anthony Reyes and Grant Kelly each contributed goals for the Capers (2-1) as they got past the host Red Storm (2-1) at Scarborough.

