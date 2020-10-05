Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Thur. 10/8 4 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team
Mon. 10/12 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Mon. 10/12 7 p.m. Town Council
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Tues. 10/13 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Fri. 10/9 8 a.m. Appointments Committee
Tues. 10/13 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 10/14 8 a.m. Ordinance Committee
Wed. 10/14 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Thur. 10/8 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Commission
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Tues. 10/13 7 p.m. Planning Board
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Tues. 10/13 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee
Tues. 10/13 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Wed. 10/14 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 10/8 5 p.m. School Building Committee
Thur. 10/8 7 p.m. School Committee
Thur. 10/8 7 p.m. Operations Committee
Wed. 10/14 7 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 10/15 7 p.m. Town Council
