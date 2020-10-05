Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur. 10/8 4 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team

Mon. 10/12 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Mon. 10/12 7 p.m. Town Council

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Tues. 10/13 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Fri. 10/9 8 a.m. Appointments Committee

Tues. 10/13 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 10/14 8 a.m. Ordinance Committee

Wed. 10/14 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur. 10/8 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Commission

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues. 10/13 7 p.m. Planning Board

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Tues. 10/13 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee

Tues. 10/13 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Wed. 10/14 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 10/8 5 p.m. School Building Committee

Thur. 10/8 7 p.m. School Committee

Thur. 10/8 7 p.m. Operations Committee

Wed. 10/14 7 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 10/15 7 p.m. Town Council

