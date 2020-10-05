Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur.  10/8  4 p.m.  Community Advisory Response Team

Mon.  10/12  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Mon.  10/12  7 p.m.  Town Council

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Tues.  10/13  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Fri.  10/9  8 a.m.  Appointments Committee

Tues.  10/13  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  10/14  8 a.m.  Ordinance Committee

Wed.  10/14  7 p.m.  Town Council Special Meeting

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur.  10/8  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Commission

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues.  10/13  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Tues.  10/13  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Committee

Tues.  10/13  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Wed.  10/14  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  10/8  5 p.m.  School Building Committee

Thur.  10/8  7 p.m.  School Committee

Thur.  10/8  7 p.m.  Operations Committee

Wed.  10/14  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  10/15  7 p.m.  Town Council

