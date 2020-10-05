Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 10/7 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland Zoom
Wed. 10/7 5 p.m. Racial Equity Steering Committee Zoom
Wed. 10/7 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board Zoom
Thur. 10/8 5:30 p.m. City Council Executive Session Zoom
Thur. 10/8 4 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners
Mon. 10/12 3 p.m. Fish Pier Authority Zoom
Tues. 10/13 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop Zoom
Tues. 10/13 5:30 p.m. Health and Human Services & Public Safety Committee Zoom
Tues. 10/13 6:30 p.m. Water District Board of Trustees Workshop
Tues. 10/13 7 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing Zoom
Wed. 10/14 5:30 p.m. Housing Committee
Wed. 10/14 7 p.m. Pesticide Management Advisory Committee Zoom
Wed. 10/14 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Subcommittee
Portland Meetings: Oct. 7-14