Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  10/7  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland  Zoom

Wed.  10/7  5 p.m.  Racial Equity Steering Committee  Zoom

Wed.  10/7  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board  Zoom

Thur.  10/8  5:30 p.m.  City Council Executive Session  Zoom

Thur.  10/8  4 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners

Mon.  10/12  3 p.m.  Fish Pier Authority  Zoom

Tues.  10/13  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  Zoom

Tues.  10/13  5:30 p.m.  Health and Human Services & Public Safety Committee  Zoom

Tues.  10/13  6:30 p.m.  Water District Board of Trustees Workshop

Tues.  10/13  7 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing  Zoom

Wed.  10/14  5:30 p.m.  Housing Committee

Wed.  10/14  7 p.m.  Pesticide Management Advisory Committee  Zoom

Wed.  10/14  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review Subcommittee

filed under:
Forecaster Community, portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles