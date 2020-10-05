9/26 at 12:19 a.m. James A. Thebarge, 65, of South Portland, on Franklin Street on a charge of operating with license expired more than 90 days.

9/26 at 1:09 a.m. Jaques Uwimana, 36, of South Portland, on Kennebec Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/26 at 2:59 a.m. Angela R. Ruotolo, 33, of Westbrook, on Riverside Street on a warrant.

9/26 at 3:34 a.m. Jemel S. Wadley, 43, of Portland, on Brighton Avenue on charges of operating under the influence and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs.

9/26 at 3:41 a.m. Frederick Johnson, 42, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a warrant and three counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs.

9/26 at 3:54 a.m. Safia A. Hassan, 25, of Portland, on Riverside Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/26 at 5:25 a.m. Tyshiem O. Brown, 37, of Portland, on Commercial Street on a warrant.

9/27 at 12:16 a.m. Jacob Rudolph, 28, of Biddeford, on Veterans Memorial Bridge on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/27 at 1:04 a.m. Bruce Hunter, 30, of Houston, Texas, on Park Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/27 at 2:36 a.m. Steven K. Jasper, 45, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass and five counts of violation of conditional release.

9/27 at 4:55 a.m. Melissa Leigh Anderson, 45, of Portland, on Park Avenue on charges of criminal trespass, violation of conditional release and a warrant.

9/27 at 9:04 a.m. Amanda Sawyer, 33, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/27 at 9:43 a.m. Chesley L. Bragdon, 41, address unlisted, at Monument Square on a charge of violation of protection order.

9/27 at 1:45 p.m. Michael A. Nadeau, 58, of Falmouth, on Forest Avenue on a charge of operating after suspension.

9/27 at 3:01 p.m. Blondel Mulongiomo, 29, of Oxford Street on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

9/27 at 4 p.m. Jillian Heald-Robertson, 54, of Portland, on St. John Street on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs.

9/27 at 5:35 p.m. Melody Dana, 43, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs.

9/27 at 8:24 p.m. Jason D. Lord, 25, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of disorderly conduct.

9/27 at 9:55 p.m. Alexander Bylund, 33, of Portland, on Falmouth Street on a charge of assault.

9/28 at 1:24 a.m. Tyler Spear, 23, of Portland, on Stevens Avenue on a charge of aggravated assault.

9/28 at 2:27 a.m. Samuel B. Lasher, 32, of Westbrook, on Brighton Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/28 at 6:13 a.m. Troy A. Thompson, 58, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on two warrants.

9/28 at 8:43 a.m. Kimberly Haskell, 48, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of suspended registration.

9/28 at 10:06 a.m. Ali Khalid Hassan, 39, of Portland, on Danforth Street on charges of aggravated assault, criminal threatening, obstructing report of a crime or injury and violation of conditional release.

9/28 at 10:11 a.m. Hailey B. Hockman, 23, of Fryeburg, on Forest Avenue on charges of operating after suspension and violation of conditional release.

9/28 at 2:31 p.m. Derek Denike, 33, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of indecent conduct.

9/28 at 5:14 p.m. Daniel E. Mansir, 21, of Gorham, on Congress Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

9/28 at 5:47 p.m. William Stitham, 53, of Biddeford, on Oxford Street on charges of operating after suspension and violation of conditional release.

9/28 at 6:11 p.m. Angelalee Webster, 30, of Portland, on Commercial Street on a charge of criminal mischief.

9/28 at 6:33 p.m. Robert J. Hoey, 39, of Portland, on Sherman Street on a charge of violation of protection order.

9/28 at 10:04 p.m. Olivia Cunningham, 20, of Portland, on St. John Street on a charge of assault.

9/29 at 12:08 a.m. Rachel M. Scully, 41, of Portland, on Oxford Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/29 at 4:54 p.m. Paul Schwarz, 46, of Biddeford, on Commercial Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

9/29 at 10:04 p.m. Thomas Harmon, 35, of Lewiston, on St. John Street on a charge of assault.

9/29 at 11:01 p.m. Justin Lynds, 33, of Portland, on Oak Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

9/30 at 12:08 a.m. Marissa Corliss, 27, of Freeport, on Riverside Street on a charge of assault.

9/30 at 1:25 a.m. Alexander S. Hays, 24, of Winthrop, on Eastern Promenade on a charge of operating after suspension.

9/30 at 2:22 a.m. Brandyn J. Dow, 33, of Scarborough, at Congress Square on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/30 at 2:22 a.m. Allan G. Jenkins, 44, address unlisted, at Congress Square on a charge of violation of probation.

9/30 at 2:52 a.m. Kayla Ross, 29, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

9/30 at 3:04 a.m. Thomas Montgomery, 39, of Westbrook, on Riverside Street on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs and violation of conditional release.

9/30 at 10:56 a.m. Thomas Richard Matheney, 34, address unlisted, on Park Avenue on a warrant.

9/30 at 3:15 p.m. Kevin Maguire, 58, of Portland, on Elm Street on a charge of assault.

9/30 at 5:42 p.m. Andrew Dimmitt, 34, of Portland, on Somerset Street on a charge of unlawful trafficking in drugs.

10/1 at 2:30 a.m. Trevor K. Pratt, 39, address unlisted, on Congress Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/1 at 10:44 a.m. Tyshiem O. Brown, 37, of Portland, on Commercial Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/1 at 11 a.m. Angelalee Webster, 30, of Portland, on Commercial Street on a charge of assault.

10/1 at 11:58 am. John Aboda, 38, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/1 at 3 p.m. John Woodbury, 57, of South Portland, on West Commercial Street on a charge of operating after suspension and a warrant.

10/1 at 4:41 p.m. Michelle Pierce, 50, address unlisted, on Park Avenue on charges of illegal possession of hypodermic needle, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs and violation of conditional release.

10/1 at 7:19 p.m. Nicholas M. Wormwood, 34, of North Berwick, on Middle Street on a warrant.

10/1 at 7:35 p.m. Adam Callen, 34, of South Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of criminal mischief.

10/1 at 11:42 p.m. Dustin Emerton, 31, address unlisted, on Congress Street on charges of assault, criminal trespass, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/2 at 1:01 a.m. Morgan A. Wagner-Holtz, 31, of Windham, on Auburn Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/2 at 12:32 p.m. Kerri Gilligan, 22, of Portland, on Congress Street on a warrant and two counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs.

10/2 at 5:56 p.m. Harry Bishop, 39, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a warrant.

10/2 at 11:29 p.m. Joshua Molina, 32, of Las Vegas, Nevada, on Commercial Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/3 at 12:07 a.m. Tiffany Boisvert, 36, of Portland, on Marginal Way on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/3 at 2:08 a.m. Ahmed Hussein Ismail, 34, of Portland, on Commercial Street on four counts of violation of conditional release.

10/3 at 11:27 a.m. Jaime Irish, 43, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs.

10/3 at 11:27 a.m. Kayla Ross, 29, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

10/ 3 at 11:45 a.m. Benjamin Tinker, 20, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of assault.

10/3 at 11:12 p.m. Kordell L. Wadley, 22, of Portland, on Pembroke Street on charges of assault and violation of conditional release.

10/4 at 1:22 a.m. Cameron Cartier, 24, of Portland, on High Street on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespass and four counts of violation of conditional release.

10/4 at 2:34 a.m. Abdulkadir Bile, 28, of Portland, on Silver Street on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, operating under the influence, operating without a license and violation of conditional release.

10/4 at 3:09 a.m. William Jacob Easton, 26, of Cape Elizabeth, on Congress Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

10/4 at 7:39 p.m. Mulungula Papias Bulambo, 37, address unlisted, on Park Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.

