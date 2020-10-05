Ed. Note: For the complete Falmouth-Portland and Falmouth-Yarmouth boys’ soccer and Falmouth-Yarmouth girls’ soccer game stories, see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/)

The 2020 fall sports season is unlike anything we’ve seen before, with a late start, no postseason in some sports and the coronavirus overshadowing everything, but when the whistle blows and the games are played, local athletes have been able to focus on the task at hand and as always, produce memories.

The first full week of the abbreviated season is in the rear-view mirror and here’s a look back:

Boys’ soccer

Four years after their last countable meeting, Falmouth, the defending Class A boys’ soccer state champion, and Yarmouth, the reigning Class B champion, squared off Saturday evening.

The Yachtsmen were coming off a 4-2 win at Portland in their opener. Rion Dos Santos scored a goal and had two assists, while Mason Farr, Sam Gearan and Will Parker also scored.

“It felt great (to play) after everything (related to COVID-19),” Dos Santos said. “Honestly, I was a little unsure I’d ever get out here again. I didn’t want to not play as a senior. I’m really happy. We knew it would be a tough game, so we prepared like it would be the toughest game on the schedule.”

“I don’t know if there’s any other team better than (Portland),” said longtime Falmouth coach Dave Halligan. “They’re good.”

Against the Clippers, the Yachtsmen took a quick lead in the fifth minute, as Farr finished (from Gearan). Falmouth’s defense did the rest, as Cole Fairfield broke up a late Yarmouth breakaway, and for one night at least, Class A earned bragging rights over Class B, 1-0.

“That first goal was really important,” Farr said. “I saw Gus (Ford) have the ball and that Sam was going to get it because our philosophy is in-and-out, in-and-out. Sam got the ball and I made the run and his pass was perfect.”

“There’s a lot of history between us (and Yarmouth),” Fairfield said. “It used to be a big rivalry and it was fun to play them again. It’s tough to hold them off. We played really good team defense. Getting back was really important.”

“It was a good battle,” added Halligan. “We got a break, maybe next time they do. I’d rather have games like this than games that aren’t close. We have a lot of respect for them and they have a lot of respect for us and they’re always hard-fought games when we play.”

Falmouth looked to improve to 3-0 Tuesday at Greely. The Yachtsmen welcome Cape Elizabeth Saturday.

“Even though there’s not a state championship (this year), we want to win as many games as we can,” Farr said.

Yarmouth, which had a 5-4 edge in shots on frame versus Falmouth, couldn’t finish and fell to 1-1 on the season.

“They took advantage of their chance and we didn’t,” Clippers coach Mike Hagerty said. “Good for them. I’d like to think the second half was pretty even. We might have had even more chances, including a couple really good chances. I liked how we responded. We learn more from this game than playing a 5-0 game. We haven’t had to play that fast against any team in awhile. We adjusted pretty well.”

Yarmouth hopes to bounce back Wednesday at Cape Elizabeth. Saturday brings a visit from Greely (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story).

“This is a young team relative to experience,” said Hagerty. “I’m not sure there’s a better team than Falmouth in the state and to play them straight-up with a lot of first-year varsity players, I can’t wait until next game. We’re thankful to play. We respect the heck out of Falmouth and can’t wait to play them again.”

Freeport started with a 6-2 loss to Brunswick Saturday. The Falcons hosted Mt. Ararat Tuesday, then go to Brunswick Tuesday of next week.

Greely, which opened with a 2-0 loss at Cape Elizabeth, returned to action Tuesday at home versus Falmouth. The Rangers visit Yarmouth Saturday.

North Yarmouth Academy, which lost, 5-1, to two-time defending Class C champion Waynflete in its first game, improved to 2-1 with wins last week over visiting Morse (5-1) and host St. Dom’s (3-0). Jack Byrne scored twice versus the Shipbuilders. In the victory over the Saints, Nat Peretz scored two goals. The Panthers hosted Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday and visit Morse Thursday.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, two-time defending Class D champion NYA suffered a 1-0 loss at Morse last week, then improved to 2-1 after a 2-0 victory at Lake Region Monday. Angel Huntsman and Maggie Holt had the goals in the win. The Panthers host Morse Friday.

Falmouth opened with a 1-0 victory at Yarmouth last Wednesday behind an early goal from Devin Quinn (set up by Lexi Bugbee). It was the teams’ first countable meeting since 2016.

“Devin’s usually my target, so I usually try to put it somewhere where she can get on to it,” said Bugbee. “She’s great at putting it in the back of the net.”

“I just hoped to put a foot on it,” said Quinn. “Any touch on the ball in that spot is good.”

“I’m super-happy for everybody to get back and play,” added Yachtsmen coach Andrew Pelletier. “Although it’s not the same, it’s fun to come back (to Yarmouth) again. I think it’s something the state and conferences need to look at (playing countable games like these). You can feel the rivalry even though we haven’t played in years.”

Falmouth hosted Greely Tuesday and plays at two-time defending Class B champion Cape Elizabeth Friday.

“All the seniors are so excited to play,” Bugbee said. “I didn’t see it happening, so I’m trying to make the most of every moment. That’s my motto. I love rivalries. It’s fun to play new teams and new players. It’s a challenge. Any game could be our last game, so we’re just pushing hard and giving 100 percent.”

“We’re just grateful to have a season,” Quinn said. “It’s fun because we haven’t played teams like Yarmouth and Cape before during our high school career. We just want to have fun and win some games.”

Yarmouth fell to 1-1 with its loss to Falmouth.

“Credit to Falmouth,” Clippers coach Andy Higgins said. “They’re a good side. We have to start games better. If we started the game like we did the second half, it might have been different. Once we adjusted, we were in a better situation, but they made it tough for us.

“We’re just glad to be out here. To have a chance to play a team like Falmouth and renew an old rivalry, we’re very fortunate. I’m proud of the kids. They battled to the end. That’s the heart they have and what I expect. It was great to thank the seniors and their families (before the game) for all they’ve done for four years.”

The Clippers hosted Cape Elizabeth Wednesday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story), then travel to Greely Saturday.

“It doesn’t get any easier,” Higgins said. “We want to be competitive as possible and have a good time as well. With this crazy thing going on, we know we might not have a game next week. We want to make the best of it.”

Freeport started with a 4-0 setback at Brunswick Saturday. After traveling to Mt. Ararat Tuesday, the Falcons play their home opener Tuesday of next week versus Brunswick.

Greely, which started with a 5-0 home loss to Cape Elizabeth, returned to action Tuesday at Falmouth. The Rangers play host to Yarmouth Saturday.

Field hockey

Falmouth’s field hockey team started with a pair of victories: 2-1 over visiting Yarmouth and 2-0 at Westbrook. Chloe Bush and Emily Lowell scored the goals against the Clippers. The Yachtsmen visited Cheverus Tuesday and host Scarborough in a playoff rematch Friday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story).

Freeport started 1-1 with a 1-0 loss at Mt. Ararat and a 3-1 victory at Brunswick. After hosting Cape Elizabeth Wednesday, the Falcons visit Yarmouth Saturday afternoon (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story).

Greely welcomed new coach Burgess LePage with a pair of home victories: 3-1 over Cape Elizabeth and 5-1 over Gray-New Gloucester. The Rangers play host to Yarmouth Wednesday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story).

Yarmouth fell to 1-1 after last week’s 2-1 loss at Falmouth. Abby Hill scored the goal. After visiting Greely Wednesday, the Clippers are home with Freeport Saturday.

Cross country

In cross country action last week, Greely hosted Cape Elizabeth and both Rangers teams finished first. The boys featured individual champion Sam Wilson (who completed the course in 17 minutes, 31 seconds). The girls were led by Abby Irish (second, 22:29).

Falmouth swept Portland. The Yachtsmen boys had the top five individuals, paced by Ben Greene (17:06). The girls were led by individual champion Sofie Matson (18:24).

NYA hosted St. Dom’s and Waynflete. The boys finished third as a team and featured fourth-place individual finisher Chris Hamblett (18:43.40). The NYA girls didn’t score as a team. Emma Collins finished 10th individually (25:51.40).

Golf

Freeport, NYA and Yarmouth’s teams qualified for this weekend’s state match at last week’s Western Maine Conference qualifier.

Falmouth and Greely then qualified as teams for states at the Southwestern Maine Activities Association qualifier Monday.

The Class A state match is Friday at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro. Class B and Class C compete Saturday at Natanis.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

