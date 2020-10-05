Bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 10, 4-5 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Pea beans, American chop suey, red hot dogs, cole slaw, Italian bread and apple crisp. Family meal $20 (pay at time of pickup). Reservations are strongly encouraged. For reservations, call the church office during business hours (8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday) at 854-9157 ext. 10 by noon Thursday, Oct. 8, or email [email protected] Face masks are required when picking up your order in the Church Street lot.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: