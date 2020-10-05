Arrests

9/29 at 9:36 p.m. Sheridan Michele Frank, 22, of Liberty Court, was arrested on Liberty Court by Sgt. Brian Andreasen on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10/1 at 5:14 p.m. Kimberly Wilcox, 62, of Leighton Road, was arrested on Leighton Road by Sgt. Brian Andreasen on charges of aggravated assault and domestic violence criminal threatening.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Sept. 38 to Oct. 4.

Fire calls

9/28 at 7:25 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on U.S. Route 1.

9/30 at 4:33 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on McCartney Street.

9/30 at 6:18 a.m. Assist Falmouth.

9/30 at 8:42 a.m. Lines down on Princes Point Road.

9/30 at 9:37 a.m. Lines down on Madeleine Point Road.

9/30 at 9:48 a.m. Lines down on Hilltop Circle.

10/2 at 3:57 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Morton Road.

10/2 at 5:09 p.m. Elevator emergency on U.S. Route 1.

10/3 at 2:07 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295 North.

10/3 at 5:45 p.m. Gasoline spill on Main Street.

10/4 at 6:09 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Madeleine Point Road.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 15 calls from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.

