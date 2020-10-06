Arrests

9/30 at 7:27 p.m. Catherine Duley, 50, of Oliver Street, was arrested on Oliver Street by Officer Michael Jones on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/30 at 11:57 p.m. Frederick Archer Jr., 58, of High Street, was arrested on High Street by Officer Nick Green on a warrant.

10/2 at 11:22 a.m. Nikita Morin, 23, of Stagecoach Road, Woolwich, was arrested on Water Street by Officer Brett McIntire on a warrant.

Summonses

9/28 Cameron Footer, 18, of Aspen Lane, was issued a summons on High Street by Officer Kevin Santora on charges of illegal possession of marijuana by a minor and illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

10/1 Laughlynn Bragg, 26, of High Street, was issued a summons on High Street by Officer Brett McIntire on a charge of unauthorized use of property.

10/3 Lewis Crocker, 46, of Lincoln Street, was issued a summons on Centre Street by Officer Ryan Kaake on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Fire calls

9/29 at 6:54 a.m. Line down on Ridge Road.

9/30 at 7:36 a.m. Line down on Whiskeag Road.

9/30 at 8:53 a.m. Line down on High Street.

9/30 at 9:05 a.m. Line down on Ridge Road.

9/30 at 9:13 a.m. Public assist at Centre and Front streets.

9/30 at 9:35 a.m. Arcing wires on Cobb Road.

9/30 at 9:56 a.m. Line down on Park Street.

9/30 at 10:32 a.m. Line down on Middle Street.

9/30 at 10:50 a.m. Utility problem on Washington Street.

9/30 at 11:05 a.m. Line down on Beacon Street.

9/30 at 11:32 a.m. Line down on Middle Street.

9/30 at 11:44 a.m. Utility problem on Valley Road.

9/30 at 1:06 p.m. Utility problem on Oliver Street.

9/30 at 1:11 p.m. Utility problem on High Street.

9/30 at 1:47 p.m. Line down at Oak and Lincoln streets.

9/30 at 4:50 p.m. Line down on Prospect Street.

9/30 at 6:35 p.m. Arcing wires on Prospect Street.

9/30 at 10:33 p.m. Rescue assist on Chestnut Street.

10/1 at 10:34 a.m. Rescue assist on Park Street.

10/1 at 5:36 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Western Avenue.

10/1 at 6:08 p.m. Water search on Sandpiper Lane.

10/2 at 9:06 a.m. Fire alarm on Wright Drive.

10/2 at 10:28 a.m. Electrical hazard on State Road.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 39 calls from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: