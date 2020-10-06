The Brunswick Downtown Association’s Benefit Auction will take place online this year. The auction will open on Monday, Oct. 19, at 8 a.m. and close on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m.

The Magic on Maine auction is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Brunswick Downtown Association whose mission is to promote downtown Brunswick as a vibrant and attractive place to live, work, play and do business. All funds raised will support Brunswick Downtown Association’s community events and programs, which are predominately free to attend. These annual events include Music on the Mall concert series, Community BBQ, Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival, Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony with Santa, Early Bird Sale and the Rolling Slumber Bed Races.

Over 30 items and experiences have been donated so far ranging from an outdoor fire pit and Adirondack-style chairs donated by Ray Labbe & Sons to Freshwater cultured pearl earrings in 14K white gold with forged accents created and donated by Keith Field Goldsmiths to axe throwing adventure donated by The Axe Pit in South Portland.

The Magic on Maine auction website and catalog is available to view at bit.ly/BDA2020auction. Donations are still being accepted and items are being added daily. Auction registration is open and free at bit.ly/30rakXX

The Highlands of Topsham is the presenting sponsor.

For more information about the Brunswick Downtown Association, visit www.brunswickdowntown.org or call (207) 729-4439.

