Arrests

9/28 at 11:53 a.m. Gerald Knorr, 60, of Albany, New York, was arrested on Tenney Way by Officer Gregory McCarthy on warrants and on charges of disorderly conduct and failure to provide correct name, address, or date of birth.

9/30 at 9:04 p.m. Matthew Cantu, 28, of Tufton Street, was arrested on Tibbetts Drive by Sgt. Edward Yurek on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

10/2 at 6:45 a.m. Christopher Tucker, 29, of Tedford Road, Topsham, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Charles Tompson on charges of unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug and violating condition of release.

10/3 at 2:40 p.m. Silas Moody, 18, of Maquoit Road, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Zachary Huber on a warrant.

10/3 at 9:44 p.m. Michael Johansen, 64, of Rocky Ridge Road, West Bath, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Whitney Burns on charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

10/3 at 10:10 p.m. Scott Luebke, 60, of Evergreen Street, Bath, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on a warrant.

10/4 at 1:10 a.m. Hugh Lavallee, 40, of Myrtle Street, Richmond, was arrested at Greenwood and Church roads by Officer Whitney Burns on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/4 at 3:50 p.m. Shawn Williams, 42, of Higgins Road, West Bath, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Zachary Huber on a warrant.

10/4 at 8:57 p.m. Kyle Montgomery, 28, of Grove Street, Lewiston, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

10/2 at 11:08 a.m. Marie Beckim, 44, of High Street, Bath, was issued a summons on Gurnet Road by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of attaching false plates.

10/2 at 8:54 p.m. Oceanna Dall, 20, of Merrymeeting Road, was issued a summons on Merrymeeting Road by Officer Adam Merrill on a charge of minor consuming liquor.

10/3 at 10:48 p.m. Christopher Daniel Koehler, 36, of Snohomish, Washington, was issued a summons on Gurnet Road by Officer Adam Merrill on a charge of operating under the influence.

Fire calls

9/28 at 4:52 a.m. Alarm call on Gurnet Road.

9/28 at 1:41 p.m. Alarm call on Federal Street.

9/28 at 2:53 p.m. Fuel spill on Maine Street.

9/30 at 7:49 a.m. Alarm call on South Campus Drive.

9/30 at 5:04 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 295 South.

10/1 at 4:16 a.m. Alarm call on South Street.

10/2 at 12:05 p.m. Structure fire at Pleasant Hill and Woodside roads.

10/3 at 6:36 a.m. Alarm call on Water Street.

10/3 at 5:05 p.m. Motor vehicle fire on Tibbetts Drive.

10/3 at 11:35 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 295 South.

10/4 at 2:34 a.m. Alarm call on North Campus Drive.

10/4 at 3:29 a.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

10/4 at 4:47 p.m. Motor vehicle crash at Bath Road and Tibbetts Drive.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 68 calls from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.

