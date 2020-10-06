Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for sale a successful, turnkey motel business and year-round owner’s residence on Route 1 in Wells. The sale includes the 11-room motel, seven cottages, home, all fixtures, furniture and equipment and future bookings. The 1.22± acre has space to build additional accommodations.

The Beaches is named so because of its prime location near six beautiful beaches and among the natural beauty, dining and shopping in some of Maine’s sweetest coastal towns. Wells is home to the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge. Neighboring Ogunquit has a professional summer theater and the Kennebunks offer unique galleries and the annual Christmas Prelude celebration.

The Beaches Motel & Cottages in Wells

Originally built in 1950, the Beaches has classic Americana charm with 21st century updates. Over the past five years the current owner has invested over $130,000 for new appliances and improvements including a furnace, new flooring, bathrooms and TVs throughout, refrigerators for cottage kitchenettes and a commercial washer and dryer upgrade.

All rooms situated on the property overlook the pristine, outdoor swimming pool and picnic area, which includes a fire pit, grills and picnic tables. The owner’s residence is a 1,757± SF antique home built in 1883.

This past summer, travelers were attracted to the property’s rooms that are socially distant by design along with private cottages on the uniquely spacious grounds. Financial information is available upon request.

The Beaches Motel and Cottages at 773 Post Road in Wells is offered for sale at $1,800,000 by Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM, Broker and Karen Rich, Broker, of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact Cheri at 207-240-6844; [email protected] or Karen at 207-671-8808; [email protected].

