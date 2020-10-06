Our Sen. Susan Collins is now a major target of the national Democratic Party, trying very hard to deprive the people of Maine of her continuous record of accomplishments, solely with an eye toward achieving a Democrat majority in the U.S. Senate. To them, she is merely another Republican in their way, ignoring her experience and bipartisanship delivering so much for the people of Maine and its businesses. Indeed, in one letter to the editor, the efforts of the Lincoln Project and its anti-Collins ads were characterized as “anti-Trump, not pro-Gideon.”

Democrat Sara Gideon has neither the vision nor the experience to fill Sen. Collins’ shoes. The politics and tenor of the U.S. Senate are a far cry from the Maine House.

Vote to allow Sen. Collins to continue her vital work for us. Without her, Maine likely faces a six-year drought in what it can expect coming down the pike from Washington.

William Shook

Bangor

