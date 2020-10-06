Democrat Sara Gideon hit the nail on the head in the Sept. 28 debate. She called for national leadership to fight the coronavirus.
Where is U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ leadership? She has focused on economic Band-Aids. A Band-Aid doesn’t solve the problem.
The economy depends on us. As long as we are afraid to go to work, shop and contribute to the economy, it will stagnate. We must get this terrible disease under control before we can get our economy back.
Sara Gideon stands for better health coverage and better access to testing and personal protective equipment. She will push for what America needs to fight this pandemic.
If you want our economy back, vote for Sara Gideon. If you don’t want another 200,000 Americans to die, vote for Sara Gideon.
Caroline Rupp
Franklin
