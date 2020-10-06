I’m a local owner of a historic house in downtown Portland, and rent a portion of it to visitors, using Airbnb to help support my family, building repairs and Maine’s economy (which is heavily dependent on tourism).

The Portland City Council adopted strict regulations on short-term rentals in 2018, and Question E on the Nov. 3 municipal ballot seeks to override the city’s decision and restrict owners’ and tenants’ rights to rent out their homes.

Tourists who visit our great city and spend money at local restaurants and businesses either won’t come or will stay at large hotels, funding outside mega-corporations instead of keeping money in our local economy.

In an already extremely challenging year for all, the last thing we should be doing is placing additional hardship on owners and businesses. Please vote “no” on Question E and support the local economy!

Glen Stoller

South Portland

