The old Bob Dylan classic “Blowin’ in the Wind” is as timely now as it was when written in 1962.

“Yes, and how many deaths will it take ’til he knows

“That too many people have died?

“The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind

“The answer is blowin’ in the wind.”

Unfortunately, our president is completely oblivious to those passionate lyrics. Over 200,000 Americans have died, with many more to come, as COVID-19 continues “blowin’ in the wind” that sweeps across our country and around the globe.

We need a leader, not a deceiver. We need Democrat Joe Biden!

Ted Little

York

