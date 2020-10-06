Consider the children when you vote

I care deeply about children, do you? I have been an educator for 40 years and have always served children, perhaps your children, and see that they need us right now. They need us to love them, care for them, teach them to care about other people, be role models and cherish their futures. I commend all of you and our community for doing these things for your children, your grandchildren, the children you teach, coach, help and smile at each day.

I see that children are anxious, sad and confused right now. They naturally care for people and miss the smiles, the genuine expressions of affection and being close to people so limited by efforts for public health right now. They intuitively know that people, all people, feel better when they are treated kindly, and are troubled when they see adults doing the opposite. They appreciate and take respect seriously and become confused when adults tasked with being role models show disrespect to others and our collective values as people. Even though we all try to protect them from the difficult news stories, but they so instinctively care about our world that they are effected by all the strife and natural disasters, and wonder about the future. They need comfort—the comfort of adults that take respect, kindness, these troubling times and the future, seriously.

Will you join me in holding our children close right now? Before you speak, consider what the children watching you will be learning about the power of words to help or harm. Before you share or post, consider what the children studying you are digesting about the nature of caring and respect. Before you act, consider how your actions will impact the world they will inherit and whether you will be creating a heavier or lighter burden for them. As you vote, look into the faces of our children and consider the nature of the role models you want for them in high places and how you, as a role model, will explain your choice.

Helene McGlauflin,

Brunswick

Vote Vitelli

Eloise Vitelli will get my vote for State Senator and she should get yours, too. She deserves it. More to the point: we deserve having her work for us – for all of us.

Eloise has been in the Maine Senate representing District 23 since 2013. (District 23 includes all of Sagadahoc County and the town of Dresden.) During these years she has worked with energy, empathy, integrity and intelligence to serve us.

Before entering the legislature, she had experience has a teacher, a school board member, a planner, an advocate for women and a mom. She was inducted into the Maine Women’s Hall of Famer in 1995.

In the Senate, she has worked tirelessly on improving the job prospects and economic development in the lower midcoast. She has been an effective advocate for renewable energy and for promoting, protecting and preserving Maine’s natural resources. She has worked to expand and improve healthcare options for all Mainers. She has helped us find a safer path through the threat of COVID-19.

In light of her leadership on a range of issues, her colleagues in the Senate elected her Assistant Majority Leader in this most recent session. She is always readily accessible to her constituents by phone and by e-mail.

Once re-elected, Eloise Vitelli will continue to serve us all with distinction.

Douglas C. Bennett,

Topsham

Mitch McConnell’s hypocrisy

“Right, as the world goes, is only in question between equals, while the strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must.” Thus spake Thucydides, Athenian general and historian, over 2,000 years ago, but that observation does not seem to have had any expiration date.

In our republic, the Constitution, with its amendments, goes to some lengths to protect the weak. That relatively short document leaves many detailed applications of governing to the three branches of government, and normative standards have developed over time to allow predictable practices within those branches.

Prior to Mitch McConnell’s reign, no Senate in modern times had refused to fulfill its Constitutional obligation to hold a hearing for a president’s Supreme Court nominee. Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland was stiff-armed for nine months. This same Senate now will ram through a Trump nominee to the Court days before the election. Mitch sanctimoniously reasons that Obama’s nomination was made in a month with an “F” in it, while Trump was wearing a red tie when he nominated Barrett. But Thucydides knew the real reason: “the strong do what they can.” The current illegitimate Court (no Garland) will now be even more right-leaning than the Constitutional process would have envisioned. Since I’m 73 years old, that imbalance will likely outlive me.

Even dogs and wolves, in a lab setting, recognize unfair rewards if they see another canine receiving preferential treatment for the same action-they will refuse to participate further. You’re my country, America, and I’ll always love (the idea of) you, but we’re through.

Leven Zimmerman,

Topsham

