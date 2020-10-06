Maine State Police say a 64-year-old Lincolnville man shot and killed his sister and her husband at their home in Waldo.

Glenn Brown was charged with murder after he walked into the Belfast Police Department to report the shooting.

State police say Brown killed Richard Bowden, 64, and Tina Bowden, 64, on Monday night at their home on Bonne Terre Road.

After Brown reported the shooting, medical personnel went to the house and transported Richard Bowden to Waldo County General Hospital, where he died.

Tina Bowden was found dead at the house, according to police. The State Medical Examiner’s Office determined both died from gunshot wounds.

State police detectives and evidence response teams worked through the night at the house to process evidence and conduct interviews.

Brown will make his first appearance in Waldo County Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

