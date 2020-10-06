BRUNSWICK — Amelia Farrin, Ally Randall and Autumn Golding each scored to lead the Freeport field hockey team to a 3-1 win over Brunswick on Monday.

Julia Pols scored for the Dragons. Hanna Wentworth had 15 saves for Brunswick, while Victoria Ball stopped nine shots for the Falcons.

