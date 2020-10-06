BRUNSWICK — Amelia Farrin, Ally Randall and Autumn Golding each scored to lead the Freeport field hockey team to a 3-1 win over Brunswick on Monday.
Julia Pols scored for the Dragons. Hanna Wentworth had 15 saves for Brunswick, while Victoria Ball stopped nine shots for the Falcons.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Freeport tops Brunswick in field hockey matchup
-
Sports
Tuesday’s high school roundup: NYA edges Gray-New Gloucester, 1-0
-
Sports
Springer homers twice as Astros take 2-0 series lead
-
Sports
Big inning lifts Braves to win in Game 1 of NLDS
-
Nation & World
Top Trump aide Stephen Miller tests positive for virus