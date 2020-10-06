BUXTON – Richard D. Vinton Jr., 54, passed away on Oct. 4, 2020, at Maine Medical Center.

He was born in Sanford on Aug. 28, 1966, a son of the late Richard and Alma (Theriault) Vinton.

Richard was a longtime manager for County Road Subway in Scarborough.

He was predeceased by a sister, Rachel.

Richard is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Vinton; several stepchildren and stepgrandchildren; and siblings, Edward, Gloria, Linda, Barbara, and Janet.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

