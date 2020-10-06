BRUNSWICK — Police say they arrested Jeffrey Chartier, 37, of Brunswick and charged him with domestic violence assault after investigating a disturbance Monday.

The disturbance was reported to the police at 9:23 p.m. on Shea Street. Chartier was arguing with the alleged victim and the argument escalated, according to Patrol Cmdr. Paul Hansen. The confrontation involved grabbing and pushing, but no one was injured, Hansen said.

Chartier allegedly had left the home by the time police officers arrived but later agreed to come to the police station to talk to officers. Hansen said. He was arrested shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday and charged with domestic violence assault, a felony because Hansen said Chartier has a prior domestic violence assault conviction in 2015. Due to the previous conviction, Hansen said Chartier was not allowed bail and was taken to Cumberland County Jail in Portland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: