WASHINGTON — Stephen Miller, President Trump’s senior adviser and speechwriter, tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday.
A senior administration official said Miller had previously tested negative as White House officials have tried to contain an outbreak on the complex that has infected Trump, the first lady and more than a dozen other aides and associates.
Miller is an architect of the president’s “America First” foreign policy and restrictive immigration measures.
His wife, Katie Miller, who serves as communications director to Vice President Mike Pence, previously had the virus and tested negative after the last time she saw him.
Katie Miller had been in Salt Lake City with Pence, where he is preparing to debate Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, but she left as soon as she found out about her husband’s diagnosis.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Freeport tops Brunswick in field hockey matchup
-
Sports
Tuesday’s high school roundup: NYA edges Gray-New Gloucester, 1-0
-
Sports
Springer homers twice as Astros take 2-0 series lead
-
Sports
Big inning lifts Braves to win in Game 1 of NLDS
-
Nation & World
Top Trump aide Stephen Miller tests positive for virus
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.