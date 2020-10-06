YARMOUTH — Nat Perez tucked home the game’s only goal and lifted North Yarmouth Academy to a 1-0 win over Gray-New Gloucester in a boys’ soccer game on Tuesday.

The Panthers, who improved to 3-1, also got 10 saves from keeper Michael Belleau for the shutout.

The Patriots fell to 1-2.

WAYNFLETE 4, CHEVERUS 0: Aidan Keefer and Joey Ansel Mullen had a goal and an assist each as the Flyers (4-0) scored four unanswered goals in the final 16 minutes to pull away from the Stags (0-2) in Portland.

Henry Hart and Owen Anderson also scored for Waynflete.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

CHEVERUS 3, WAYNFLETE 0: Olivia Bradford scored two goals as the Stags (2-1) beat the Flyers (2-2-1) in Portland.

Julia Kratzer added a goal and an assist for Cheverus, with Mia Kratzer assisting on her goal. Neve Cawley and Emily Bontatibus combined for the shutout with three saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

CHEVERUS 5, FALMOUTH 0: Lucia Pompeo scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Stags (3-0) past the Yachtsmen (1-1) in Portland.

Lily Johnson, Taylor Krieger and Taylor Tory also scored. Grace Foster had an assist and Emily Factor made three saves.

Stella Del Tergo finished with 11 saves for Falmouth.

WESTBROOK 5, PORTLAND 0: Lily Ranco scored two goals to lead the Blue Blazes (1-1) to a win over the Bulldogs (0-2) in Portland.

Chadda Chhoeun, Chloe Grasso and Nadia Gorman also scored for Westbrook.

Portland goalkeeper Ella Burdin made 26 saves.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »