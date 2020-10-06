Arrests
Zachary B. Peura, 27, of Portland, on Sept. 29 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), one prior.
Summonses
Wade G. Stedt, 19, of Raymond, on Sept. 28 on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Bill M. Casey, 40, of Mexico, on Oct. 4 on a charge of operating under the influence.
Angella L. Hanscom, 44, of Westbrook, on Oct. 4 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
