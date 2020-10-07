The Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber will host online forums with the candidates for Statehouse races beginning with a District 23 and 24 state Senate forum Friday, Oct. 9.

The Senate forum will be presented on the Zoom meeting platform. The public is invited to view the event and submit questions. Chamber Executive Director Cory King will moderate.

The Senate District 23 Senate candidates are challenger Holly Kopp, R, and incumbent Eloise Vitelli, D. The District 23 seat represents all of Sagadahoc County and the town of Dresden.

District #24 candidates are Mattie Daughtry, D, and Brad Pattershall, R. District 24 seat represents Brunswick, Freeport, Harpswell, North Yarmouth and Pownal.

“It’s really exciting to have four great candidates taking the time to participate in our first virtual forum ever,” said King. “We did one-on-one interviews with each of the candidates, and when we suggested a forum they were all happy to be a part of it. With Covid-19 we aren’t able to have our typical Meet the Candidates events so having a way to do these online, I think, is a great way to connect the constituents to their potential representatives.”

The format of the forum will be each candidate will make an opening and closing statement, with 45-50 minutes in between for Q & A. Questions will come from the moderator from pre-submitted questions and all answers will be on a time limit.

To submit a question to the candidates, email King at [email protected]

The forum can be viewed by clicking on the meeting link on midcoastmaine.com or on the chamber’s Facebook page. Call (207) 725-8797 or email [email protected] for more information.

The chamber is also planning forums for the House Candidates in Districts 49-55.

