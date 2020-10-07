A dispute over their stepfather’s estate may have led to a Benton man fatally shooting his sister and brother-in-law on Monday, according to police.

Glenn Brown, 66, of Benton was ordered held without bail following a brief hearing held Wednesday in the Waldo County court in Belfast. He is charged with two counts of murder.

Killed on Monday were Brown’s 64-year-old sister Tina Bowden and her husband Richard Bowden, also 64, at their home on the Bonne Terre Road in Waldo.

An affidavit filed in court by Maine State Police Detective Scott Duff stated that Brown came to the Belfast Police Department lobby on Monday afternoon and said he believed he shot somebody. State Police were called and questioned the suspect.

He commented that he shot some exotic birds but under further questioning said he wanted to speak to an attorney. He did make reference to his sister’s house in Waldo.

Waldo County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Cody Laite and Deputy Lucas Potts responded and found Brown’s sister dead from a single gunshot wound to the head. Her husband showed some faint signs of life and was taken to the Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast, where he was declared dead.

The cause of death for both victims was determined Tuesday by the Maine Medical Examiner’s office as single gunshot wounds to the head, according to the affidavit.

Investigators interviewed Brown’s brother who said that the siblings were in a civil battle and Tina Bowden had managed to keep the brothers from getting any of the estate of their late stepfather. He said Bowden had called police on numerous occasions if anyone came near her property. The brother said Glenn Brown was angry over their sister’s actions.

A neighbor to the Bowdens told police that Brown was seen parked near the house Monday.

A Taurus 9mm pistol was found in Brown’s pickup truck. A 9 mm bullet was found at the house where the victims were killed.

The state asked for a forensic mental exam of Brown.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: